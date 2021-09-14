Rage & Destruction rage room set to open Sept. 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizonans will get to take out their aggression at a new rage room on Oracle Road later this month.

Rage & Destruction is slated to open at 3829 N. Oracle Road Sept. 25.

The facility, which lets customers break objects or splatter paint while staying safe and clean, will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. on weekdays, with longer hours on weekends. Appointments will be available during off-hours.

For more information, visit the Rage & Destruction website or Facebook page.

