Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Racist slurs interrupt funeral for Phoenix civil rights icon

An online memorial service for civil rights icon and city leader Calvin Coolidge Goode was interrupted Tuesday by hackers yelling racist slurs. Photo via AP.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jan 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-12 15:26:01-05

PHOENIX (AP) — An online memorial service for civil rights icon and city leader Calvin Coolidge Goode was interrupted Tuesday by hackers yelling racist slurs.

Goode died on Dec. 23. He was 93. KTAR-TV reported that Mayor Kate Gallego was speaking on the legacy Goode had left in Phoenix when a man was heard spewing slurs over her comments about a half hour into the virtual service. The Historic Tanner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church hosted the live stream on its Facebook page, with the participants speaking through Zoom.

Gallego took to Twitter to condemn the interruption and said the police and FBI are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.