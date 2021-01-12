Racist slurs interrupt funeral for Phoenix civil rights icon

PHOENIX (AP) — An online memorial service for civil rights icon and city leader Calvin Coolidge Goode was interrupted Tuesday by hackers yelling racist slurs.

Goode died on Dec. 23. He was 93. KTAR-TV reported that Mayor Kate Gallego was speaking on the legacy Goode had left in Phoenix when a man was heard spewing slurs over her comments about a half hour into the virtual service. The Historic Tanner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church hosted the live stream on its Facebook page, with the participants speaking through Zoom.

Gallego took to Twitter to condemn the interruption and said the police and FBI are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

