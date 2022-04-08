Quicker emergency response times coming to Cochise County thanks to the Fire Station Alerting System project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Quicker 911 response times are on their way to Cochise County now that dispatch technology improvements were approved by the Board of Supervisors. On Tuesday, the Board approved using $2,240,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to improve response times by 30 to 90 seconds during emergencies.

Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services and Fry Fire District proposed the Fire Station Alerting System project. Plans include software installation and technology upgrades for all Cochise County fire stations and special districts to increase the overall effectiveness and efficiency of dispatch centers.

“We’re both professionally and emotionally tied to this project as it affects each and every one of the citizens we encounter on the ground level,” said Fry Fire District Battalion Chief, Billy Seamans. “Thanks to everyone that’s been involved and to the community that’s been a supporter of this initiative. We are excited to implement the project and are grateful for the first day it goes live and that we’ll be there faster and more appropriate for the citizens of Cochise County.”

Cochise County says the plan was first proposed in October 2021. At that time, the Board says it wanted assurance that all costs were counted and all living in the county would benefit.

“We have one hundred percent support from other agencies on this project,” said Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services Battalion Chief, Joshua Meeker. “We’ve been sounding the drum countywide to agencies and citizens that will ever call 911. We appreciate the opportunity to be part of something that is going to be pretty monumental to Fire and EMS in Cochise County.”

To view the Fire Station Alert System presentation, click here.

