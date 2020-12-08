Menu

Police: 12-year-old boy takes SUV on joyride from New York City to Delaware

PIX11
A 12-year-old and a 7-year-old drove a Range Rover from Ozone Park, Queens to the Delaware border on Dec. 7, 2020, police said.
Posted at 11:17 AM, Dec 08, 2020
A 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old relative are safe after taking a family SUV on a joyride from New York City to the Delaware border, according to police.

Authorities say the children took off in a Range Rover from a Queens home in South Ozone Park just before 9 a.m. Monday.

With the 12-year-old at the wheel, police say the children crossed the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and drove through New Jersey.

They were stopped by authorities at a rest stop on the New Jersey-Delaware border, according to police.

Investigators say neither of the children or any other drivers were hurt during the incident.

This story was originally published by staff at WPIX.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

