Police: 12-year-old boy takes SUV on joyride from New York City to Delaware

A 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old relative are safe after taking a family SUV on a joyride from New York City to the Delaware border, according to police.

Authorities say the children took off in a Range Rover from a Queens home in South Ozone Park just before 9 a.m. Monday.

With the 12-year-old at the wheel, police say the children crossed the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and drove through New Jersey.

They were stopped by authorities at a rest stop on the New Jersey-Delaware border, according to police.

Investigators say neither of the children or any other drivers were hurt during the incident.

