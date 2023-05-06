QB Jayden de Laura to remain at the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura will remain on the team, after his guilty plea to a 2018 sexual assault surfaced this week.

In a statement, the University of Arizona athletics department said they knew about the guilty plea and the subsequent civil complaint last year.

“In the fall of 2022 after a civil complaint was filed against football student-athlete Jayden de Laura, the University of Arizona first became aware of a 2018 incident involving de Laura which occurred while he was in high school in Hawaii. After reviewing the matter, the determination was made to allow de Laura to continue as a student-athlete and his status remains unchanged.” STATEMENT FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA ATHLETICS DEPARTMENT

According to a Hawaii circuit court document filed this week, de Laura and Wisconsin safety Kamo'i Latu sexually assaulted the victim in 2018 after a high school football game.

Both de Laura and Latu were minors at the time and pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in family court, according to the documents. Neither player served jail time but did write letters of apology to the woman.

In 2022, the victim filed a civil complaint that was recently settled after a mediation process.