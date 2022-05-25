Purple Heart Park Splash Pad Grand Opening Friday, May 27

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is celebrating the grand opening of its new splash pad at Purple Heart Park.

Locals are invited to attend from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. at 9800 E. Rita Rd. on Friday, May 27.

City officials say Mayor Regina Romero and City Councilwoman Nikki Lee plan on attending.

Attendees may enjoy free pizza, Eegee's, inflatables, games, music, a backpack giveaway, as well as experience the open pool.

Please watch the video below for water safety tips.