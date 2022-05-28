Purple Heart Park Splash Pad Grand Opening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson celebrates the grand opening of the new splash pad at the Purple Heart Park.
The splash pad opened on Friday, May 27 2022 afternoon.
Mayor Regina Romero and City Council woman Nikki Lee attended the celebration.
"This is a really exciting day to see this level of investment come to our community this is a result of 2018 voter approval of prop 407," Nikki Lee said. "So this is the sixth splash pad within the city of Tucson so it really is a great day we're celebrating the end of the school year and the start of summer."
Food, games, and music took place during the celebration.
——-
