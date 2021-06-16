“Pups In Boots” protects paws---and more

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s so hot right now the pavement and even the sand can burn your feet. You need shoes to prevent that and so do your pets.

Pima Animal Care Center says it’s essential to put booties on your pet if they go outside. They may resist but they’ll get used to them.

Booties are just part of the pet care package PACC makes available to homeless and low income people through the Pups In Boots program. They can get other items like pet food and leashes.

You can see a distribution locations and other services to help low income people and their pets at this link.

Nikki Reck of Pima Animal Care Center says volunteers cover the cost of supplies.

“It's not covered in our budget. It's all thanks to the people of Pima County who are really amazing and helping us keep this going. So if people want to help and they can't volunteer, they can adopt or whatever it is, donate to this program you can do it at Friends of PACC.org and you can just donate to the Pups In Boots program.

Experts say even with boots it’s still important to limit your dog’s exposure to the hottest parts of the day and bring plenty of water for your pet---and yourself.