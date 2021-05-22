Pueblo HS legend, former NBA player Fat Lever gives back to students in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former NBA star is helping give back to his alma mater.

Fat Lever, the Pueblo High School standout in the 70s on Friday gave laptops to students at Pueblo.

He's part of the legends of basketball group, who partnered with 'Laptops 4 Learning' to help close the digital gap for students in under-served communities.

Lever says these laptops will help students stay connected, especially those who are learning remotely.

"In this society in these times where everything is electronic, there's home schooling a lot of kids don't have the access to the laptops or computers in general, so it's a way for laptops for learning the legends of basketball to be able to give back to the under-served, needy communities to be able to keep them connected to what's happening in the world, while they are distant learning, while you're away from school, and especially while they are away from their friends," Lever said.

Approximately a dozen students at the high school received laptops.