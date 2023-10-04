Pueblo High School students ask for community's help to get dress clothes

TUCSON, Ariz. — Students at Pueblo High School on Tucson’s west side are asking for your help.

They’re getting good grades, are leaders on campus, and have big goals.

But when they’re invited to high-profile events, sometimes it becomes stressful to find and afford professional looking clothes.

“The way that our population is here with 65% low income, it really is hard to go out and buy these things when you need them," Senior class president Alexia Anarai Merino said.

Merino is part of the Pueblo High School College Prep Academy.

It's run by Dr. Teresa Toro, who yearly helps Pueblo High students get admitted, and get scholarships to college.

“They’re always holding themselves to a higher standard, every day they come to school," Toro said.

Right now, finances are getting in the way of her student's dreams.

Some scholarships her students apply for require interviews.

“I’m like, do you have something to wear?" Toro said.

In order to look the part, they find themselves thrifting or borrowing dress clothes.

"There's a stress of like, 'Do I look presentable?'" Mariana Martrinez said. "You know, dress for success."

So now the students are asking for a helping hand.

"If any businesses would be willing to donate or sponsor us to get clothing that would be really appreciated," Esmeralda Almazan said.

Emphasizing that the helping hand is a hand up, not a hand out.

"That way everyone can have opportunity," Aritza Nunez said.

If you can help the Pueblo High School College Prep Program you can email their coordinator Dr. Toro at teresa.toro@tusd1.org or contact Pueblo High School at (520) 225-4300.

