Pueblo High School reunites student who survived cardiac arrest with Tucson Fire crews

TUCSON, AZ — Pueblo High School in the Tucson Unified School District brought together the team who helped a teenage student survive a cardiac arrest during basketball practice.

The staff wanted to show their appreciation and give the student and those involved that day an opportunity to meet the Tucson Fire Department crew members who responded.

When the emergency happened, school staff jumped into action, starting CPR and using an AED before crews arrived and continued life-saving efforts, and the student regained a pulse and survived.