Pueblo High School on lockdown due to unspecified threat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) has reported Pueblo High School is on a 'safe and secure lockdown' due to an unspecified threat at the school.

Authorities from the school district have not specified what the threat is, but says students are currently attending classes as scheduled.

No one is allowed to enter or leave the Pueblo campus at this time.

District officials tell KGUN 9 the South Tucson Police Department is currently on campus, along with TUSD School Safety personnel.

Pueblo High School is located at 3500 S. 12th Ave.

This is a developing story, KGUN 9 will share new information as it becomes available.