Public transit at your doorstep: New Sun Shuttle service coming to Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — With gas prices and inflation rising, residents may want to look to public transit to get around. That’s about to become a lot more convenient for residents in Marana and Avra valley. The Regional Transportation Authority alongside Sun Shuttle will soon launch curb-to-curb services.

It’s called Dial-A-Ride, and it’s coming to Marana on Monday.

“Riders are able to reserve their ride, the shuttle will come to them wherever they are in the service area, and then drop them off at their destination,” said Leah Durain with Sun Tran Marketing.

This service already launched in Green Valley and Sahuarita. That’s where sun shuttle driver Margarita Gallegos works.

“It was something successful and something we needed because we need to expand our services, not just to Green Valley, but we see the need out here as well," Gallegos said.

Before the pandemic, the full one-way fare for this service cost $3.20. But for now, it'll be free until December.

“If they don’t have a car or if gas is too expensive, just take advantage of this,” Gallegos said.

People can order sun shuttle rides to and from anywhere in blue on this map. The service area goes as far north as Marana Road and as far south as Avra Valley Road. It runs through Avra Valley on the west side and stops along I-10 on the east. It’ll replace the current fixed-route 410 service.

“It really helps them if maybe they have a mobility issue, that added convenience of taking you curb to curb eliminates the need to walk long distances or wait out in the elements,” Durain said.

It also works towards the county’s goal to reduce carbon emissions.

“We’re being kind to our planet, reducing single-occupancy vehicles on the roadways and showing them that it’s a sustainable and easy way to get around our area,” Durain said.

Riders should reserve the ride 1-7 days before but there’s also same-day service on a first-come first-serve basis. We’ll tell you how to make a reservation on our website - kgun9.Com.

