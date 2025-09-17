Public memorial for Charlie Kirk to be held at State Farm Stadium on Sunday

GLENDALE, AZ — A public memorial titled “Building a Legacy Remembering Charlie Kirk” is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The memorial on Sunday is open to the public. Parking lots open at 7 a.m., doors will open at 8 a.m., and the program will begin at 11 a.m.

The event is being held by Turning Point USA and aims to honor Kirk’s life and legacy.

Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend.



The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ.https://t.co/t0KIbEbhaP pic.twitter.com/KNM2xFNvUi — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 13, 2025

In the Oval Office on Monday, President Donald Trump said he will be attending the ceremony in Arizona on Sunday.

According to the organization's website, a list of guest speakers includes President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Erika Kirk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, Tucker Carlson and more.

Glendale Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are also urging the public to plan ahead and expect delays in the area on Sunday. Glendale PD says no camping is allowed.

Conservative activist Kirk died on Wednesday after being shot in the neck during a speaking event, Turning Point USA confirmed.

Kirk was shot on Wednesday afternoon while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Kirk was transported to the hospital in critical condition immediately after the shooting and was pronounced dead from his injuries just hours after the shooting took place.

Turning Point USA, the conservative activist organization Kirk co-founded, confirmed his death in a statement later on Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Charles James Kirk has been murdered by a gunshot that took place during Turning Point USA's 'The American Comeback Tour' campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025," the organization's statement read.

Kirk founded Turning Point USA in Phoenix in 2012 at the age of 18.

A vigil for Kirk also took place on Monday, Sept. 15, at Desert Financial Arena at Arizona State University.

