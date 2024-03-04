Public meeting for Tucson Parks and Rec fee changes

Happening Monday, March 4th, the City of Tucson is holding a public meeting talk about changing the fees you have to pay at different parks or spaces around town. That includes things like reserving a ramada, renting a pool, or paying to light up sports fields.

The meeting takes place at the Ward 6 Parks and Rec Administration building off Randolph Way at 5:30 p.m.

If you miss it, they'll have another virtual meeting Thursday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m.

You can also read more about the changes and give your feedback through the City of Tucson's website.