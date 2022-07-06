Public library partners with Cox Communications to offer free WiFi hotspots

TUCSSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Public Library is partnering with Cox Communications to offer WiFi hotspots, free to the public.

Community Relations Manager Holly Schaffer told KGUN 9 the three-year project has already installed 70 access points across the county.

The map below shows each hotspot:

Schaffer says the city will install 50 more access points before the end of July.

She confirms Pima County Library system is putting forth $720,448 to pay for this project.

According to Shaffer, federal subsidies via the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund will reimburse the costs.

"Pima County Public Library and Pima County Information Technology leveraged the funds and engaged with Cox Communications to bring forth a robust plan to provide internet access where it’s most needed," shared Library Director Amber Mathewson.

When completed, the project will offer WiFi hotspots in urban and rural areas of Pima County, including libraries, parks, Boys & Girls Clubs, and community centers.