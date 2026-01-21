Public invited to Tucson Fire's annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Saturday

Members of the public are invited to Tucson Fire's annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial this Saturday, Jan. 24, to honor firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. and Fire Central, 300 Fire Central Place, Downtown, according to a news release from TFD.

During the memorial, the department will add Battalion Chief Patrick Quinn to the memorial wall, "honoring his sacrifice following his battle with cancer."

The department will also recognize Benjamin Call, who will be honored as an active-duty death.

Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, former President and CEO of the International Public

Safety Data Institute and a former U.S. Fire Administrator, will be the keynote speaker.