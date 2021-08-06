Public invited to pay respects to slain EMT along funeral procession

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The family of an EMT killed in a fire-turned-shooting incident in Tucson last month is announcing plans to lay him to rest.

Jacob Dindinger, 20, was killed on July 18 while responding to a medical call at Silverlake Park. A man drove up to the ambulance and shot Dindinger and another EMT at the scene. The suspect then drove to the scene of a house fire and began shooting at firefighters and neighbors at the scene. A Tucson Police officer shot the suspect a few blocks away from the fire.

Dindinger was critically injured and remained hospitalized for nearly two weeks before he died. In total, four people died in the incident including the suspect.

AMR of Southern Arizona, the emergency response organization that employed Dindinger, announced plans for his funeral Friday. While a private ceremony is planned at Casa Church in Oro Valley, the public is invited to pay their respects to Dindinger along the procession route from the funeral home on Northern Avenue starting at 10:20 a.m.

AMR described the route in a news release:

Start on Northern Ave., heading south.

Turn Right onto W. Magee Rd

Continue West past N. La Canada Blvd

Turn right onto W. Old Magee Rd.

Turn right onto N. La Cholla Bld

Continue north past W. Overton Rd

Continue north past W. Lambert Ln

Turn left onto Cross Rd and arrive at Casas Church

MAP: Planned route for EMT Jacob Dindinger's funeral procession



