Public health services confirms two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pinal County

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Health Services and Pinal County Public Health Department has confirmed two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Pinal County.

On Saturday, two Pinal County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19.

ADHS says the cases are from the same household as the current Pinal County case.

State and local public health services are investigating the cases.

There have now been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

Arizona Department of Health Services is expecting more cases COVID-19 in Arizona, and they are asking residents to follow the infection prevention guidelines.

Guidelines to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases:



Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Symptoms of the virus are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure, according to ADHS. Those under risk of contracting the virus are individuals who have traveled to an area where COVID-19 is spreading or in closes contact with others who may have COVID-19.

If you have developed symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath stay home and call your doctor, ADHS says.

