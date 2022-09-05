PSCO: Four killed in home near Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pinal County Sheriff's Office investigated a quadruple homicide.

On Sept. 4, PSCO received a call from a home near West Rosemead Drive and North Bel Air Road around 1:45 p.m.

Deputies say they found four people murdered in their home by a member of their family, 21-year-old Richard Wilson.

The victims are 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece.

"Yesterday, a terrible tragedy hit our community," shares Sheriff Mark Lamb, in a statement.

Wilson was still on scene when Deputies arrived and was arrested.

He has been booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of 1st-degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 Million bond.

"This act of depraved violence will have long-lasting effects on all those who knew this family," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. " While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected."

This incident is still under investigation.