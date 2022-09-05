PSCO: Four killed in home near Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pinal County Sheriff's Office investigated a quadruple homicide.
On Sept. 4, PSCO received a call from a home near West Rosemead Drive and North Bel Air Road around 1:45 p.m.
Deputies say they found four people murdered in their home by a member of their family, 21-year-old Richard Wilson.
The victims are 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece.
"Yesterday, a terrible tragedy hit our community," shares Sheriff Mark Lamb, in a statement.
Wilson was still on scene when Deputies arrived and was arrested.
He has been booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of 1st-degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 Million bond.
"This act of depraved violence will have long-lasting effects on all those who knew this family," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. " While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected."
This incident is still under investigation.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.