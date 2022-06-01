PSA: Check for hanging chains on vehicles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The AZ State Forestry (AZSF) took to Twitter to remind the community that they can do their part to help prevent roadside fires.

AZSF says to make sure you secure tow chains and before you hit the road make sure your tires and vehicle are in good condition.

As of March 8, 2022 (YTD) there have been 72 wildfires and 627 acres burned.

dffm.az.go

Simple reminders can help prevent wildfires in Arizona:

When working outdoors, check the weather

Keep a water source and shovel nearby

Never leave a burn unattended

Check your tires, as a blowout can spark a wildfire

For more tips click here.

Give fire crews & other drivers a brake! Secure tow chains & check that your vehicle🚗& tires are in good shape before hitting the road. It's been one roadside fire after another lately & we need you to help us out & do your part to prevent them🔥 #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/dWiWPRcmiI — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 1, 2022