PSA: Check for hanging chains on vehicles

Jeff Renfroe
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The AZ State Forestry (AZSF) took to Twitter to remind the community that they can do their part to help prevent roadside fires.

AZSF says to make sure you secure tow chains and before you hit the road make sure your tires and vehicle are in good condition.

As of March 8, 2022 (YTD) there have been 72 wildfires and 627 acres burned.

YTD Data wildfire

Simple reminders can help prevent wildfires in Arizona:

  • When working outdoors, check the weather
  • Keep a water source and shovel nearby
  • Never leave a burn unattended
  • Check your tires, as a blowout can spark a wildfire

For more tips click here.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Corey has a passion for film production and also runs his own business shooting & editing films on a RED. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

