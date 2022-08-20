Protestors worried about implications of Arizona abortion court hearing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — “I walked in with an unwanted pregnancy and walked out without any regrets.”

Dozens of abortion rights activists came outside the Pima County Courthouse Friday. All in support of planned parenthood and pre-Roe abortion laws.

“I can’t understand why we would go backward in time and not allow people to have authority over their own bodies,” said Hillary Pursehouse, Tucson resident.

Mayor Regina Romero also came to speak to the crowds. In her speech, Romero put a lot of emphasis on this upcoming election.

“We need to continue showing up for Planned Parenthood, showing up for these elections," Romero said. "I'm serious, these elections will define the next 50 years in our country.”

Romero says nine of ten Arizonans believe in abortion rights. She says this court hearing is the first step down the road of arizona abortion law. The next step: elections.

"We have to march, we have to rally, but we also have to vote because our rights depend on that vote,” Romero said.

Planned Parenthood has paused abortion services throughout Arizona. But representatives say they've seen an increase in men wanting vasectomies and women wanting birth control.

“Moving forward we’ll make sure that legally we’re able to resume abortion services but of course we continue to serve our community providing reproductive health care,” said Melissa Garcia, Chief External Affairs Officer for Planned Parenthood.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

