Protect Our Pipes: Store it, don't pour it

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department is hosting its 19th annual Grease Collection and Recycling Event on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Department officials are holding this event in collaboration with the Grecycle, Jacobs Engineering, Pima Community College, O'Rielly Chevrolet and Town of Sahuarita.

According to the county, pouring grease, oil or fats down the drain can clog pipes and lead to avoidable plumbing problems. It may also attract hungry pests like cockroaches.

People may recycle their grease at these locations:



O'Rielly Chevrolet | 6160 N. Broadway Blvd.

Kino Sports Complex | 2500 E. Ajo Wy.

Pima Community College, West Campus | 2202 W. Anklam Rd.

Pima Community College, Northwest Campus | 7600 N. Shannon Rd.

Pima Community College, Desert Vista Campus | 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz

Sahuarita Town Hall Complex | 375 W. Sahuarita Center Wy.

If you can't make it to the above locations on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, the Agua Nueva Water Reclamation Facility, 2947 Calle Agua Nueva, lets people recycle their grease year-round, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE: Motor oil and hazardous waste are not accepted at any of the aforementioned locations.