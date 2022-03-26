Prosecutors: $2M credit union embezzlement snagged by audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a routine audit of a Winslow credit union triggered an investigation that has resulted in a Gilbert woman being sentenced to 26 months in prison for embezzling over $2.2 million from the financial institution.

The sentence imposed Thursday on 64-year-old Susan Irene Romero on her previous guilty plea to one count of embezzlement funds includes an order that she pay restitution of $2,360,000.

According to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Romero worked for the Winslow Santa Fe Credit Union for more than 30 years, mostly in leadership roles, including as manager, president, and CEO.

----

