Prosecution in UA hit-and-run case that killed three says DNA results needed

There's a wait on DNA before the court case involving three University of Arizona students killed in a crosswalk can move forward.
19-year-old John Louis Artal appeared before a Superior Court Judge on Friday morning.
He's facing three counts of manslaughter for the hit-and-run that took place in October of last year.
Police say it happened at a marked crosswalk at North Euclid and East Second Street.
The crash killed 21-year-old Sophia Troetel, 22-year-old Josiah Santos and 21-year-old Katya Castillo-Mendoza.
The prosecution says they need DNA results and a crash recreation before moving on.
No plea has been offered.
The next hearing is the end of June with a trial scheduled in November.