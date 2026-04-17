Prosecution in UA hit-and-run case that killed three says DNA results needed

There's a wait on DNA before the court case involving three University of Arizona students killed in a crosswalk can move forward.

19-year-old John Louis Artal appeared before a Superior Court Judge on Friday morning.

He's facing three counts of manslaughter for the hit-and-run that took place in October of last year.

Police say it happened at a marked crosswalk at North Euclid and East Second Street.

The crash killed 21-year-old Sophia Troetel, 22-year-old Josiah Santos and 21-year-old Katya Castillo-Mendoza.

The prosecution says they need DNA results and a crash recreation before moving on.

No plea has been offered.

The next hearing is the end of June with a trial scheduled in November.