Proposed law could make starting a business, building new homes more costly

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson may soon adopt parking code amendments requiring all new commercial, retail and multifamily housing developments to install Electric Vehicle charging stations.

Chamber of Commerce members discussed this law with the Public Policy Council and Tucson Restaurant Advisory Council to get feedback on the potential changes.

After these discussions and hearing from other members, the Chamber asked Mayor Regina Romero and council members to hold off on making a decision.

They want more input from stakeholders and clearer details on the changes which could take place.

Mayor Romero and the Council decided Tuesday to keep the public hearing open, postponing a vote on the code amendments.

The two say they also value community and stakeholder input.

The City plans on bringing stakeholders together to meet with staff where they will tweak the proposed amendments.

Their goal is to make them more efficient and effective.

A Restaurant Individual Parking Plan is also included in the proposal, building on the Temporary Expansion of Restaurant Seating Program Mayor Romero authorized back in 2020.

If approved, it would transition the seating program into a permanent change.

Theses amendments will go back before Mayor Romero and Council this summer for final approval.