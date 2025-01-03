Proposed bill aims to make gyms more accessible for people with disabilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new piece of legislation making its way through Congress aims to make fitness facilities more accessible for people with disabilities. The “Exercise and Fitness for All Act” would require gyms to provide specialized equipment and have at least one trained staff member available during operating hours to assist individuals with disabilities.

Danny Sawaya owns a local eastside gym, Tucson Strength, at 6130 E Speedway Blvd. He supports the idea behind the bill but raises questions about its practical application.

“That’s going to be the thing we have to figure out,” Sawaya said. “How we’re going to adapt based on the level of service we need to provide. Is it just having someone knowledgeable? Someone that can give advice? Versus pretty much offering free training.”

Under the proposed law, fitness facilities would need accessible equipment and staff trained to meet the needs of people with disabilities. Sawaya noted that his employees are already certified to assist members with disabilities and that his gym offers equipment designed to reduce the risk of re-injury for people recovering from injuries.

However, questions remain about how the legislation would be implemented. As it's currently written, it doesn't define what 'operating hours' means in the fitness industry. Many gyms will offer keycard access during 'non-normal' operating hours.

Sawaya also added that it would be an entirely different challenge financially, especially for smaller gyms.

“How we would implement it in our budgets would be a different story," he said.

While Sawaya appreciates the bill’s intent, he believes implementation could be challenging on a larger scale.

“It’s great to offer access,” he said. “I think it’s important to offer access, but the reality of implementing it on the larger scale might be more difficult.”