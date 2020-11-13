Menu

Proposed $3.3B gasoline plant in southern Arizona halted

Villarreal, Phil
Posted at 10:05 AM, Nov 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-13 12:05:37-05

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — The city manager of a small southern Arizona city says construction of a proposed gasoline plant that would have generated more than 2,000 jobs has been halted after the company planning the project reprioritized its projects.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Houston-based Nacero announced plans in March for a $3.3 billion plant in the city of Casa Grande to convert natural gas to gasoline.

But Casa Grande City Manager Larry Rains says the company lowered the Casa Grande location on its list of priorities. The company also told city officials it would withdraw a draft agreement with the city and release property owners from a land transaction.

