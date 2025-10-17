Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Proposal to rename Southside park after Raúl Grijalva open for public comment

Raul Grijalva
Posted

The City of Tucson is holding a 45-day public comment period for the proposal to rename Mission Manor Park, 6100 S. 12th Ave., to Raúl M. Grijalva Park.

Members of the public can use this time to voice their support or provide feedback on the proposal, a news release from Tucson Parks and Recreation said.

The comment period runs from Friday, Oct. 17 through Monday, Dec. 1.

People can comment through the online comment form by clicking here.

They can also send their comments to a physical address:

Tucson Parks and Recreation
Attn: Public Comment – “Raúl M. Grijalva Park”
900 S. Randolph Way
Tucson, AZ 85716

