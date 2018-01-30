Proposal submitted to operate electric shuttle in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Regional Partnering Center (RPC) has proposed operating an electric shuttle in Sabino Canyon with the help of a $2.5 million in startup funding from Tucson Electric Power (TEP).

A proposal submitted by RNC says the company would design, purchase and operate five state-of-the-art electric shuttles to carry visitors through the popular recreation area.

According to a media release from the Pima Association of Governments:

The zero-emission shuttles would move passengers safely, quietly and efficiently through the canyon, satisfying environmental requirements in the U.S. Forest Service’s request for proposals to upgrade shuttle service. The use of electric vehicles would be made possible by a $1.5 million contribution and a $1 million interest-free loan from TEP’s corporate resources, not customers’ rates.

The proposal would also offer to link the shuttle to new urban transit routes that will expand access to Sabino Canyon.