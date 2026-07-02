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Probation for Sahuarita police sergeant whose bullet struck Marana playground

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KGUN 9
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A Sahuarita police sergeant received probation Thursday for a training incident that resulted in a stray bullet hitting a playground at Gladden Farms Community Park last October.

Aaron Bradlee Medina pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor endangerment charges stemming from the incident.

No one was injured.

Judge Browning included 300 hours of community service and firearms training at an accredited agency other than Sahuarita.

Medina is still with the department and is allowed to handle firearms as part of his job.

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