Probation for Marana bar shooter

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man who was arrested in connection with a 2016 shooting in a bar near Marana avoided jail time.

Police say Austin Gatlin-O'Neal shot a man at Fox and Hound, 7625 N. La Cholla, while in a fight in December 2016.

On Monday, Gatlin-O'Neal was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to attempted aggravated assault.

In December, Gatlin-O'Neal had been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Charges against another man connected to the incident were dismissed in July.