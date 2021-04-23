Prisoners seek postponement in death warrant litigation

PHOENIX (AP) — Two death-row prisoners have asked the Arizona Supreme Court to hold off on scheduling litigation over the warrants that would trigger the state’s first executions in almost seven years.

Lawyers for Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood said the pandemic has made it hard for them to prepare defenses for their clients due to a ban on visits inside state prisons over the last year.

Earlier this month, prosecutors told the state’s highest court that they intend on soon seeking execution warrants for Dixon and Atwood now that Arizona has obtained a lethal injection drug and is ready to resume executions.

