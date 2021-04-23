Watch
Prisoners seek postponement in death warrant litigation

Frank Atwood murdered 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in September 1984. Atwood had been convicted in California of lewd and lascivious acts and kidnapping, committed at separate times against two different children. In May 1984, he was paroled from the kidnapping sentence. Atwood came to Tucson in September 1984 in violation of his California parole. On September 17, 1984, Vicki Lynne was riding her bicycle home after mailing a birthday card to her aunt when Atwood kidnapped and killed her. Atwood left her body in the desert and fled to Texas, where he was later arrested. A hiker found Vicki’s body in the Tucson desert in April 1985.
Posted at 6:12 AM, Apr 23, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Two death-row prisoners have asked the Arizona Supreme Court to hold off on scheduling litigation over the warrants that would trigger the state’s first executions in almost seven years.

Lawyers for Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood said the pandemic has made it hard for them to prepare defenses for their clients due to a ban on visits inside state prisons over the last year.

Earlier this month, prosecutors told the state’s highest court that they intend on soon seeking execution warrants for Dixon and Atwood now that Arizona has obtained a lethal injection drug and is ready to resume executions.

