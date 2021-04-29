Watch
Prisoner disputes shelf life of Arizona’s execution drug

Arizona Attorney General
Frank Atwood murdered 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in September 1984. Atwood had been convicted in California of lewd and lascivious acts and kidnapping, committed at separate times against two different children. In May 1984, he was paroled from the kidnapping sentence. Atwood came to Tucson in September 1984 in violation of his California parole. On September 17, 1984, Vicki Lynne was riding her bicycle home after mailing a birthday card to her aunt when Atwood kidnapped and killed her. Atwood left her body in the desert and fled to Texas, where he was later arrested. A hiker found Vicki’s body in the Tucson desert in April 1985.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 17:06:03-04

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona death row prisoner, who would be among the state’s first executions in almost seven years, has filed documents arguing the lethal injection drug to be used would expire sooner than prosecutors maintain and that makes it impossible to carry out his execution.

Frank Atwood’s attorneys argue the pentobarbital that would be used to execute their client has a 45-day shelf life. Prosecutors say the drug expires in 90 days. Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office says it opposes erroneous legal arguments to delay justice. Arizona has 115 people on death row.

