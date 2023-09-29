Prison stabbing with homemade knife gets Tucson inmate five more years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Robert Cameron Foust, a 39-year-old inmate at the Federal Correctional Center in Tucson, has been sentenced to an additional five years in prison by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash.

Foust pleaded guilty to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon for attacking another inmate with a five-inch homemade knife on Oct. 18, 2018, at the Federal Correctional Center in Tucson.

The victim fell to the ground and Foust continued to stab him.

He suffered over 20 non-life-threatening wounds during the attack.

Foust, already serving a 185-month sentence for previous offenses, confessed to making the weapon and revealed even more menacing intentions had the victim resisted.