Parts of Prince Rd. will be closed throughout the morning after a car crashed into a utility pole on Friday.

Prince Rd. will be shut down between N. Flowing Wells Rd. and N. Iroquois Ave due to the repairs. Alternate routes include Roger Rd. to Romero Rd. or Ft. Lowell Rd. to Fairview Ave.

It happened just after 4 a.m. according to Tucson Police. Crews will be working to repair the pole during the day; there is currently no timetable for the road to reopen.