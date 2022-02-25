Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Priest’s new assignment: Helping those he invalidly baptized

A Catholic priest in Arizona whose baptisms up until last summer are presumed to be invalid has a new assignment in the church: Healing and helping those he invalidly baptized.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
A Catholic priest in Arizona whose baptisms up until last summer are presumed to be invalid has a new assignment in the church: Healing and helping those he invalidly baptized.
A Catholic priest in Arizona whose baptisms up until last summer are presumed to be invalid has a new assignment in the church: Healing and helping those he invalidly baptized.
Posted at 9:51 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 11:51:26-05

PHOENIX (AP) — A Catholic priest in Arizona whose baptisms up until last summer are presumed to be invalid has a new assignment in the church: Healing and helping those he invalidly baptized.

On Thursday, the Rev. Andrés Arango again conducted baptismal rites — this time with church-approved phrasing — for a dozen people in the Phoenix church where he previously served. He resigned as pastor after news broke that he had repeatedly flubbed the phrasing on the sacrament. Church officials estimate that Arango performed thousands of baptisms that are now presumed invalid and say those affected need valid baptisms.

Many parishioners say they don't hold his mistake against him and regret that he resigned.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!