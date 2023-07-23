Preventative maintenance on your car during extreme temps

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the streak of 100-degree temperatures continues in Tucson, the scorching sun and high temperatures during the summer months can wreak havoc on cars, leading to battery failures, tire blowouts, and engine overheating.

"Our business triples during these three months of the year, June, July, and August," said the manager of Jack Furrier Tire & Auto Care in Oro Valley, emphasizing the impact of extreme heat on automotive repair demands.

Stevenson, with over 30 years of expertise, confirms that these issues are quite common during this time of the year.

"With the heat bringing in more car repairs with radiators and air conditioning and overheated tires," he explained.

To safeguard vehicles and minimize breakdown risks, experts suggest taking specific precautionary measures. Regularly checking the cooling systems of cars is paramount, ensuring sufficient coolant levels and inspecting radiators and hoses for potential leaks.

"The main thing is get that car in and have an oil change done and your fluids checked," he said. "And the battery condition is probably number four on that list. Make sure that battery is good."

Furthermore, he emphasize the importance of tire health, given that pavement temperatures can soar up to 170 degrees during the summer, increasing the risk of blowouts.

"Tires are number one; they make contact with the road. And making sure your engine runs cool prevents overheating issues. So, you want to keep an extra gallon of water in the car," Stevenson explained.

In addition to maintaining cooling systems and tires, parking vehicles in shaded areas whenever possible or using windshield sunshades can help keep cars cooler.