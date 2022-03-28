Presumido Peak Fire grows to 2,000 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A human-caused wildfire spread north of Sasabe Monday.

According to Inciweb, the Presumido Peak Fire grew to 2,000 acres Sunday after starting Saturday about 20 miles north by northwest of Sasabe.

The fire remains active on the western and southern flanks.

#PresumidoFire, approx. 10 mi. NW #Sasabe w/n Presumido Peak #PimaCounty. Fire discovered Sat. pm & determined to be human-caused; est. 150 acres. Morning flight to get better size-up due to areas of inaccessibility. At this time, no structures threatened. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/vG5as0cNXx — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) March 27, 2022

On Monday, crews of 69 firefighters tried to limit the spread to trails and roads to the northeast and protect nearby structures, communication and power infrastructure.

----