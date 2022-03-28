Watch
Presumido Peak Fire grows to 2,000 acres

No structures are threatened at this time
Posted: 12:08 PM, Mar 28, 2022
Updated: 2022-03-28 15:20:25-04
A wildfire spread north of Sasabe Monday. Courtesy Inciweb.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A human-caused wildfire spread north of Sasabe Monday.

According to Inciweb, the Presumido Peak Fire grew to 2,000 acres Sunday after starting Saturday about 20 miles north by northwest of Sasabe.

The fire remains active on the western and southern flanks.

On Monday, crews of 69 firefighters tried to limit the spread to trails and roads to the northeast and protect nearby structures, communication and power infrastructure.

