Presumido Peak Fire grows to 2,000 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A human-caused wildfire spread north of Sasabe Monday.
According to Inciweb, the Presumido Peak Fire grew to 2,000 acres Sunday after starting Saturday about 20 miles north by northwest of Sasabe.
The fire remains active on the western and southern flanks.
#PresumidoFire, approx. 10 mi. NW #Sasabe w/n Presumido Peak #PimaCounty. Fire discovered Sat. pm & determined to be human-caused; est. 150 acres. Morning flight to get better size-up due to areas of inaccessibility. At this time, no structures threatened. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/vG5as0cNXx— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) March 27, 2022
On Monday, crews of 69 firefighters tried to limit the spread to trails and roads to the northeast and protect nearby structures, communication and power infrastructure.
#Tanker 910 had its first day on contract yesterday assigned to #Roswell, #NewMexico. It was quickly ordered to help the #firefighters working on the Presumido Peak Fire in #Arizona.— 10_Tanker Air Carrier (@Ten_Tanker) March 28, 2022
📸: Jeff Serpa @serpa_photo #10_tanker #dc10 #ReadyToServe #aviation #aerielfirefighting pic.twitter.com/4c61ezmZMB
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.