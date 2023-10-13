President Robbins addresses campus community on upcoming demonstration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona President, Dr. Robert Robbins, says the university community acknowledges the tragic events in Israel, simultaneously acknowledging a planned upcoming demonstrations in a statement.

While emphasizing the importance of free speech, he says the campus community's safety during the event is at the forefront.

President Robbins expressed his responsibility to support the university community during challenging times, acknowledging the diverse backgrounds of students, faculty, and staff from across the country and the world.

"As we continue to witness the horrendous acts of terrorism by Hamas in Israel targeted at innocent civilians, including children, this clearly is not just a political debate or incident related to geopolitical differences. Let's call it what it is: antisemitic hatred, murder, and a complete atrocity. The resulting war inevitably will result in many more deaths of innocent Israelis and Palestinians."

President Robbins

Given the University of Arizona's substantial Jewish student population, President Robbins highlighted the particular impact of this tragedy on the campus community.

He also mentioned that a national student organization, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), is planning a demonstration on campus. This organization has expressed support for the actions of Hamas in Israel, which conflicts with the university's values.

President Robbins encourages students to express their opinions peacefully and civilly and reminds them of available resources for support.