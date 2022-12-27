Prescribed burns on Mt. Lemmon planned for Wednesday, Dec. 28

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Santa Catalina Ranger District is planning on carrying out prescribed burns on Mt. Lemmon Wednesday, Dec. 28.

U.S. Forest Service Department of Agriculture officials at the Coronado National Forest reveal these pile burns will only happen "if conditions are met."

Their purpose is to reduce the amount of underbrush, creating a more "fire-resilient forest."

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the ten acres of land where these prescribed burns are planned for are within the Marshall Gulch project area. This is about a half mile from the town of Summerhaven.

Forest officials warn Tucsconans they could see smoke in the air when it happens, but confirm "no anticipated smoke impacts are expected."

Traffic might increase due to these burns.