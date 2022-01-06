Prescott police: Officer fatally shoots armed person in bank

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an armed person who reportedly had been threatening employees of a Prescott bank is dead after being shot inside the bank by a office officer.

A police department statement said the person fatally shot late Wednesday was female but did not provide further identifying information, including the person’s age. The statement said an officer responding to a report of an armed suspect threatening employees “located the suspect inside the bank,” resulting in the fatal shooting.

The statement said the officer was not injured and that an outside agency, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, was asked to investigate the incident.

