Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Prescott police: Officer fatally shoots armed person in bank

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
FILE: Police Sirens
Sirens 2
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 10:56:06-05

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an armed person who reportedly had been threatening employees of a Prescott bank is dead after being shot inside the bank by a office officer.

A police department statement said the person fatally shot late Wednesday was female but did not provide further identifying information, including the person’s age. The statement said an officer responding to a report of an armed suspect threatening employees “located the suspect inside the bank,” resulting in the fatal shooting.

The statement said the officer was not injured and that an outside agency, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, was asked to investigate the incident.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!