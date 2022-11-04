Preparations underway for 33rd annual All Souls Procession

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Organizers and volunteers are hard at work preparing for the 33rd annual All Souls Procession. It's a weekend dedicated to remembering and honoring those who have passed.
"It's a way to honor the people we love who have passed on," said All Souls Procession organizer, Johnnie Walker.
Walker is helping organize this year's event, while remembering the loved ones he's lost.
"My family has lost a lot in the last couple years. I just wanted to come back and help other people," said Walker.
Five big events will take place throughout the weekend. It all starts with a concert at the MSA Annex and ends with a mile-long procession.
- Dance of the Dead Concert - Night 1
- Friday, Nov. 4, 6 - 11:45 p.m.
- MSA Annex - 267 Avenida Del Convento
- Musicians include MarchFourth, Arts Caravan, KULULULU
- $20/$25 at door
- The Procession of Little Angels
- Saturday, Nov. 5, 3 - 7 p.m.
- Armory Park
- Free to attend
- Dance of The Dead Concert - Night 2
- Saturday, Nov. 5, 5 - 11:45 p.m.
- MSA Annex - 267 Avenida Del Convento
- Ancestral Liberation and Cacao Ceremony, music by Shylah Ray Sunshine and Poranguí
- $20/$25 at door
- The 33rd Annual All Souls Procession
- Sunday, Nov. 6, 4 - 11 p.m.
- Participants gather on Grande Avenue south of Speedway Boulevard
- Masks and COVID-19 vaccines encouraged
- Free to attend
- Dance of The Dead Concert - Night 3
- Sunday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m. - midnight
- MSA Annex - 267 Avenida Del Convento
- Music by Santa Pachita and Casa De Los Muertos DJ’s
- $5/$10 at door
"The procession is a testament to the memories of our lost friends and loved ones. It's a free event with no walls to entry, no cost to participate in. It's become it's own beautiful creation," said All Souls Procession technical director, Paul Weir.
Weir expects up to 150,000 people to participate in the procession.
"We have a really compassionate community here. We really care about things. I think the procession brings out the best in Tucson," said Weir.
That tradition will carry on this weekend, rain or shine.
"Everybody has a common ground of celebrating and honoring the ones who have passed. It's healing. It's good medicine," said Walker.
