Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Prep & Pastry creators to fill Rincon Market space with new market

items.[0].image.alt
Prep & Pastry Instagram
Flora's Market Run
Posted at 9:09 AM, Oct 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-21 12:09:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The empty space that used to be Rincon Market now has a new vision.

The Prep & Pastry team announced Wednesday that the 6th & Tucson spot will soon be called "Flora's Market Run."

According to Nathan Ares with Prep & Pastry, the team envisions this new concept as a newer, fresher Rincon market.

No opening date has been announced.

Rincon Market shut its doors in June after being open since 1926. According to a sign posted on the door, the midtown grocery store was shut down due to the tenant's failure to pay rent.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.