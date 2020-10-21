Prep & Pastry creators to fill Rincon Market space with new market

TUCSON, Ariz. — The empty space that used to be Rincon Market now has a new vision.

The Prep & Pastry team announced Wednesday that the 6th & Tucson spot will soon be called "Flora's Market Run."

According to Nathan Ares with Prep & Pastry, the team envisions this new concept as a newer, fresher Rincon market.

No opening date has been announced.

Rincon Market shut its doors in June after being open since 1926. According to a sign posted on the door, the midtown grocery store was shut down due to the tenant's failure to pay rent.