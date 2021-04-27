Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Precipitation helps crews battling wildfire in Mohave County

Officials say overnight precipitation helped crews working to contain a wildfire that earlier forced the evacuation of over 200 homes and closure of a county park in the Hualapai Mountains in northwestern Arizona. Photo via ABC15.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 14:43:30-04

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say overnight precipitation helped crews working to contain a wildfire that earlier forced the evacuation of over 200 homes and closure of a county park in the Hualapai Mountains in northwestern Arizona.

A shed was burned but no injury was reported from the fire first reported Sunday. It has burned 1,400 acres (6 square kilometers) of timber, brush and grass in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman.

Officials said Tuesday that the area received a light dusting of snow and increased humidity would allow firefighters to clear containment lines before warmer and drier weather conditions forecast later in the week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.