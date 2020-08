TUCSON, Ariz. — An Oro Valley convenience store sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Saturday's drawing.

According to Arizona Lottery, the winning ticket -- sold at the QuikTrip at 11045 N. Oracle Road -- matched four of five numbers, as well as the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 2-3-14-40-51 with a red Powerball number of 24.