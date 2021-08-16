Watch
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold at Vail convenience store

Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 16, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Someone in the Vail area may be walking around with a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

According to Arizona State Lottery officials, a ticket that won $50,000 was sold at Quik Mart at 13142 E. Colossal Cave Road in Vail.

The winning numbers were 6, 21, 49, 65 and 67, with Powerball 18.

The $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers, plus the Powerball.

