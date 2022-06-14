Powerball ticket worth $50K sold at Thatcher grocery store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Thatcher.
The ticket, which one in Saturday's drawing, was sold at the Bashas' at 232 W. Highway 70.
The winning numbers for the drawing were 18, 20, 26, 53, 69 & Powerball number 5.
The ticket matched four out of the five winning numbers, as well as the Powerball number.
