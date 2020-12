TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Tucson convenience store.

The ticket was sold at the AM/PM at 7601 E. Tanque Verde Road and was a part of the Wednesday drawing.

It matched four of the five numbers, as well as the Powerball number. The winning numbers were 4, 23, 37, 61, 67. The Powerball number was 7.