Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Nogales, Ariz. convenience store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Nogales, Ariz. convenience store.

According to Arizona Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 360 E. Patagonia Highway in Nogales.

The ticket was one of nine $50,000 winners sold in Arizona for Wednesday's $2.04 billion jackpot drawing, which was won by a California player.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and Powerball 10.

