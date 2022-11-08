Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Nogales, Ariz. convenience store

Powerball-Winners
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Powerball-Winners
Posted at 1:11 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 15:11:22-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Nogales, Ariz. convenience store.

According to Arizona Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 360 E. Patagonia Highway in Nogales.

The ticket was one of nine $50,000 winners sold in Arizona for Wednesday's $2.04 billion jackpot drawing, which was won by a California player.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and Powerball 10.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!